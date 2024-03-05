PSG take a 2-0 lead into the clash, with Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Barcola netting in the first leg in France.

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique expects his team to be under pressure when they travel to Spain to face Real Sociedad in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie tonight at 10pm.

Spanish mentor Enrique, though, warns that they can’t take their foot off the gas in tonight’s match.

Wary: PSG boss Luis Enrique. Picture: EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

He says: “When you look at the first half, it was hard to imagine that we would win 2-0. We already knew the level that Real Sociedad play at. They finished top of their group and they’re a team that’s been playing together for many years. You can imagine the pressure we’ll be under in San Sebastián and the difficulty of the task ahead.”

Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil adds: “We have to be positive and keep dreaming.”