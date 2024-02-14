Seventh in La Liga, Sociedad travel to the runaway League 1 leaders for tonight’s 10pm Round of 16 first leg clash at Parc des Princes.

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil reckons mense moet hulle nie boeglam skrik if they knock Kylian Mbappe and his PSG grootname out of the Champions League.

And Alguacil warns: “To reach the final you have to play against the best and Paris are candidates to reach the final. They have a coach who I have a lot of respect for, he knows us very well and we know him. It couldn't be better.

BOSS: Imanol Alguacil. EPA/Javier Etxezarreta

“Imagine the shockwaves that would come with eliminating them? If we manage to play as we did against Inter, who failed to beat us home or away [1-1 and 0-0] then why can’t we do it against Paris?"

While we wait for #PSGRSO this Wednesday, take a look back at our journey in the group stage from this edition of the @ChampionsLeague! 🔴![CDATA[]]>🔵#UCL pic.twitter.com/Jof2z19Xrx — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) February 13, 2024

PSG coach Luis Enrique adds: “They [Sociedad] have lots of players who have been with Spain, in the national team with me. We know it will be difficult…”