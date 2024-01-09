It’s still anyone’s game in the pursuit of French superstar Kylian Mbappe, whose contract with Paris St Germain expires at the end of the season. The expiry means that Mbappe is free to negotiate with other clubs to join them​ without having to pay a fee.

Reports in Spain suggested that he’d already agreed a move to Real Madrid, but Mbappe’s camp denied the reports yesterday, with his agent saying: “There is no agreement made on the future of Kylian, nor have any discussions begun on this topic. “No influence can dictate Kylian’s timing, discussion, thinking or decision.” Other reports suggest that Mbappe is dik of Real wanting to make the deal vas, with the striker instead looking at joining a Premier League club.

Liverpool have long been linked with a move for the 25-year-old. In other transfer skinner, Ivan Toney – back after missing the first half of the season through suspension – says he wants to help Brentford fight for their survival instead of gooing ‘n lange. Toney, 27, has been linked with a move to both Arsenal and Chelsea, but tells Sky Sports: “The club [Brentford] was right behind me from the first bit. The fans were behind me, which was a massive part.