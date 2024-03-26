Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has challenged Iqraam Rayners to show he can deliver the goods at international level against Algeria tonight (11pm). The Stellenbosch ace has scored eight goals across 26 matches in all competitions this season and the Belgian boss is ready to give the 28-year-old forward his big kans at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algier against the hosts.

Broos watched on as his rookies missed a vrag goalscoring opportunities in a disappointing 1-1 draw with Andorra last Thursday and he wants Rayners to haal uit en wys against the 2019 Afcon winners. Change: SA coach Broos. Picture: Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix He tells Safa media: “We don’t have a big international scorer even though we have players who score rather easily in the local competition. “We will see about Iqraam. He will play on Tuesday. But every body has to know that international games is one or two levels up. It’s not so easy.”

With his Mamelodi Sundowns contingent missing out on the last game due to their late arrival in north Africa, Broos will unleash them when SA take on the likes of Ismael Bennacer, Said Benrahma, Houssem Aouar and Rayan Ait-Nouri. Bafana Bafana training at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers, Algeria, on Monday. Coach Hugo Broos' charges face hosts Algeria at this venue in a FIFA series match on Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/Haf9NL8Rew — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 25, 2024 He says of his span selection: “There will be lots of changes [for Algeria]. “If you compare Andorra with Algeria, there is a lot of difference in quality, so we need to put our best team [forward] on Tuesday.”

And he warns the Desert Foxes will be out to prove a point after crashing of of the recent Afcon in the group stages. He adds: “It will be a difficult game certainly, we all know Algeria has a lot of quality, it was a disappointment for all Algerians to see them play at Afcon and out in the group stages already. Bafana Bafana training at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers, Algeria. The South African senior men's team face the hosts in the second FIFA Series match on Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/pRK983WWZr — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 25, 2024 “So only for that the motivation will be big in the team of Algeria, playing at home, the supporters will be there.