We won’t have a Cape NFD team in the coming season, so you have an easy choice to make on who to support from the three PSL teams, Cape Town City, Cape Town Spurs and Stellenbosch. Stellenbosch revealed their kit at their awards luncheon on Tuesday. It’s in traditional Maties maroon and gold, with an away strip dominated by white with subtle maroon and gold marks on the sleeve.

There’s enough time for you to go and get one ahead of the arrival of Orlando Pirates for their season opener at Danie Craven Stadium this Saturday. Don't miss our #DStvPrem season-opener against Orlando Pirates this coming Saturday.



🆚 Orlando Pirates

🏟️ Danie Craven Stadium

📅 Saturday, 5 August 2023

🕗 20h00

🎟️ 𝗥![CDATA[]]>𝟰![CDATA[]]>𝟬 for Open Stand / 𝗥![CDATA[]]>𝟲![CDATA[]]>𝟬 for Grand Stand#StellenboschFC 🍇 — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) July 30, 2023 It’s the perfect type of fixture to inject the Winelands capital, more popular for its wine, world-class university and rugby, with some diski fever. The club has done what it has needed to do by providing opportunities to local talent.

They’ll enter their fifth campaign in the top flight, with an improving record of back-to-back top-eight finishes. DRESSED FOR SUCCESS: Stellies unveiled their new kits on Tuesday It’s unclear however what the priority will be this season, with a strong and youthful squad that has the right amount of raw talent and energy. All eyes will without a doubt be on Iqraam Rayners to crush the Buccaneers’ bones and send them home lekker babalas.

If it were up to me, Rayners would be on the notes of Bafana Bafana coaches next to that of Egypt-based Fagrie Lakay, as the team’s hard-running second striker options. 𝗪![CDATA[]]>𝗲 𝘄![CDATA[]]>𝗲![CDATA[]]>𝗮![CDATA[]]>𝗿 𝗶![CDATA[]]>𝘁 𝗳![CDATA[]]>𝗼![CDATA[]]>𝗿 𝘆![CDATA[]]>𝗼![CDATA[]]>𝘂!



Introducing the 2023/24 Stellenbosch FC 𝗫 Le Coq Sportif home & away kits.



#StellenboschFC 🍇 pic.twitter.com/Izw51q2Dun — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) August 1, 2023 I’d like to see a home victory for Stellies for sure, but they’re gonna make sure they know what they’re doing against the hectic Pirates attack. You can’t even tell who the real playmaker is in the Bucs team, what those defensive combinations will be with last season’s Young Player of the Season nominee Olwethu Makhanya off to the US.

Depending on how Steve Barker sets the team up, but new signings Basil Mphahlele and Ivorian defender Ismael Toure should walk straight in when fit. Their midfield is packed with real home-brewed talent, so Gambia youth international Salifu Colley, Ivory Coast winger Anicet Orua and Bafana Bafana’s Genino Palace should feel right at home. Oura is a Maroon!🤘![CDATA[]]>🍇#StellenboschFC pic.twitter.com/O1NlXkNuMd — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) August 1, 2023 The time is right for them to give a trophy run another go, and it sounds like there will be more options with another cup tournament set to be announced this year.

Not many people know but one of the earliest prospects from Stellies’ intentional investment in football was Cape Town Spurs midfielder Morne Nel, back when they had a development partnership with SuperSport United. The former U20 Amajita star has overcome a truly frustrating period that was disrupted by injuries with the likes of England’s Tottenham Hotspur and Vitoria Guimaraes from Portugal tracking him. That’s all behind him now after rebuilding his career at Ikamva.

With a new contract, he will have an opportunity to shine on SA’s big stage in his Urban Warriors’ fresh new gear when they travel to Nelspruit to visit TS Galaxy on Sunday. TIME TO SHINE: Cape Town Spurs’ Morne Nel, left, can make a splash Spurs have stepped up their social media game with the recent teaser of their new “energetic” thread with the complete reveal set for Wednesday. The opener is a game Spurs should be able to win, but they present a bit of a problem because they’re pretty much a closed book with some of their star star players leaving the club.

Spurs are fearless, but they’re going to have to pick their battles well to make this season as stressless as possible. HITMAN: City’s Khanyisa Mayo Meanwhile, Cape Town City, have announced that Khanyisa Mayo will be the team’s new jersey No.10 in the new campaign. The diski gods are aligning for the second-generation star from the Mayo family, made famous by father Patrick.