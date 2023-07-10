Iqraam Rayners opened his international goal-scoring account as the Stellenbosch FC striker led South Africa in their 2-1 comeback Cosafa Cup win over Botswana on Saturday. In his first start for the national team, Rayners coolly slotted home from the penalty spot to cancel out Thatoyaone Kgamanyane’s opener for the Zebras at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban, before Shaune Mogaila sealed the win.

WINNING STRIKE: Shaune Mogaila. Picture: BackpagePix During the first half, coach Morena Ramoreboli’s manne were up against a fired-up Botswana side, but should have been ahead from big chances that fell to Rayners and Tshegofatso Mabasa. And they were made to pay for their missed opportunities when Kgamanyane cracked in a long ball over the Bafana defence in the 62nd minute. Stung by the goal against the run of play, SA responded immediately when Rayners equalised in the 65th from the spot after Mabasa’s replacement Victor Letsoalo was brought down by Tebogo Kopelang inside the penalty area.

And they turned the game on its head in the 67th when impressive wingback Mogaila smashed in a loose ball after a dangerous counter. Stand-in coach Ramoreboli hailed his span for their determination to find the win which moved them top of Group A with four points, with eSwatini bagging a 2-1 win over Namibia in the late game. Ramoreboli says: “When you play someone that just needs a draw, they will do whatever it takes to drop deep and block areas where you want to play.