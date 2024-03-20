Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has called on his new faces to shine when they tackle Andorra in tomorrow’s inaugural Fifa Series clash in Algeria. Ahead of the 11pm kickoff at the May 19th Stadium in Annaba, Broos is missing a number of aces as his hele pakkie of Bafana players were only set to arrive in the north African country last night after a 30-hour trek.

Among them is skipper Ronwen Williams and his Mamelodi Sundowns manskap, who were key to helping South Africa finish third at Afcon 2023 last month, and will probably only be involved against the hosts on Tuesday. Opportunity: Oswin Appollis. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix But with the likes of Cape-born Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis, Stellenbosch hitman Iqraam Rayners and the recalled Khanyisa Mayo of Cape Town City available in attack, Broos is set to give them their kans to nail down a place in his future planne. The Belgian told the media from Annaba yesterday: “Andorra is not a top team - far from it.

Bafana get down to business in Algeria

🗞⤵️https://t.co/GJW0Bp7yN7 — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 19, 2024 “But it will be tough. And it gives me the opportunity to give new players chances because we are looking for players ahead of World Cup 2026 qualifiers. “We have to renew this team. We know the qualities of the players who are here. “But the level of international games is a step up.