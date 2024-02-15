Is it that farfetched to see the name of Ronwen Williams on the back of your favourite English Premier League team? Or even Teboho Mokoena for that matter. Heck, any of the players who starred in their third-place finish in Ivory Coast.

I’ve seen some reports suggesting Bournemouth are after Mokoena. Either way, I’m not surprised and it’s about time our boys catch the attention of the big leagues in Europe. Spoke his truth: Hugo Broos. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix Just look at the heroes from the class of 1996 who won the tournament. John “Shoes” Moshoeu went on to play for Turkish giants Fenerbahce, Shaun Bartlett went to FC Zurich and later played for Charlton in the English Premier League, Mark Fish played for Lazio, Bolton and Charlton, Phil Masinga played for Bari in Italy, Lucas Radebe was hoeka at Leeds, Eric Tinkler went on to play for Barnsley, Doctor Khumalo played in the US, Quinton Fortune later played for Manchester United en so kan ons aangaan.

Our guys were namelekkers in the big leagues around the globe. The class of 2023 plays for Sundowns… until now that is. And I reckon we’ve got to thank Belgian coach Hugo Broos for that.

In an age where mense must count their every word for the risk of being “cancelled”, Broos spoke his truth every single time about the game in South Africa. Humble: Ronwen Williams, right. Picture: Ladjal Djaffar/BackpagePix He highlighted the lack of support given to him by the country’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), he highlighted all the issues and despite mense wysing him not to highlight our flaws, he continued to chip away in the hopes of turning things around. It’s not the third place in Afcon that really got me. It’s the mindset about South African football that he changed.

As a very casual local soccer observer, I often found the showboating a bit irritating. You know, dancing around the ball in the lower leagues. It’s finally home time, after a month and a half away. Korhogo, San-Pedro, Yamasoukro, Bouake, Abidjan - Côte d’Ivoire 🇨![CDATA[]]>🇮 you’ve been unbelievable hosts, thank you for the hospitality and enjoy the🏆 Till we meet again! 🙏![CDATA[]]>🏽![CDATA[]]>🥉#AFCON2023 #BafanaPride #Throwback pic.twitter.com/wIy9AeADYN — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) February 13, 2024 It’s probably nice for some fans, but I’m of a school where you just get on with business. That’s why I liked what I saw about this Bafana team and the discipline with which they delivered their craft at the African Cup of Nations.

Sometimes ugly is pretty. Broos also created a brotherhood that played for each other and played for the coach - once you get that sort of buy-in from your players you can get really far in whatever it is you want to achieve. Boldly wearing our 🥉. Themba Zwane officially handing @SAFA_net President Dr Danny Jordaan with his medal. #AFCON2023 #BafanaPride pic.twitter.com/3jtppf1cyA — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) February 12, 2024 I reckon it’s the same unity that runs deep in the veins of the Springboks.

It’s the fight that makes South Africans and it took a Belgian to ignite the spark of Bafana once again. I really wish some of our stars would get big contracts and get exposed to bigger leagues around the world. Yes, there is always a risk of players getting grootkop and not being able to handle the blessing.

But that’s where I believe a coach like Broos is key to keep the players grounded. He keeps it real. Besides, from afar I really doubt whether a person like Williams has it in him to be windgat he just looks like that down-to-earth-sort of hero that deserves the big-money move and the glitz and glam of the Prem. A savior for South Africa when needed 🧤



Ronwen Williams deservedly wins Ecobank Best Goalkeeper with a remarkable presence in #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦@GroupEcobank pic.twitter.com/UAqmvRjZ5V — CAF (@CAF_Online) February 11, 2024 As for Bafana Bafana going forward, the South African Football Association will do well to keep Broos at the helm for another few years, I like what he is doing with the team and it shows in the results. It would be nice now if the PSL and the national team can work together for a common goal and that is to keep the South African flag flying high in global football.