Stormers head coach John Dobson says his manne are fired up for an important home run, starting with Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash against Edinburgh. Following a two-week break in the URC, the Stormers tackle the fourth-placed Scottish club at Cape Town Stadium.

The Kapenaars slipped out of the top eight to ninth after a 40-22 defeat at the Bulls in Round 11, but can take a moerse step towards reviving their playoffs prospects this weekend. Goal-driven: John Dobson. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix With two URC home fixtures either side of a Champions Cup last-16 match against holders La Rochelle, Dobson is confident about climbing the log. Dobbo says: “We have these two big URC games, then La Rochelle and hopefully another playoff after that.

“We aren’t where we want to be on the log. In both previous URC seasons, these home runs are really important. Hitting the ground running for a big match week. Bring on Saturday.



"We aren't where we want to be on the log. In both previous URC seasons, these home runs are really important.

"The result at Loftus put us under a bit of pressure on the log. But we have been here twice before and we are here again. "With the exception of the Bulls, every one of those teams above us on the table still have to come to SA. It's a tough place to come around this time of year.