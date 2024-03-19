Stormers head coach John Dobson says his manne are fired up for an important home run, starting with Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash against Edinburgh.
Following a two-week break in the URC, the Stormers tackle the fourth-placed Scottish club at Cape Town Stadium.
The Kapenaars slipped out of the top eight to ninth after a 40-22 defeat at the Bulls in Round 11, but can take a moerse step towards reviving their playoffs prospects this weekend.
With two URC home fixtures either side of a Champions Cup last-16 match against holders La Rochelle, Dobson is confident about climbing the log.
Dobbo says: “We have these two big URC games, then La Rochelle and hopefully another playoff after that.
“We aren’t where we want to be on the log. In both previous URC seasons, these home runs are really important.
“The result at Loftus put us under a bit of pressure on the log. But we have been here twice before and we are here again.
“With the exception of the Bulls, every one of those teams above us on the table still have to come to SA. It’s a tough place to come around this time of year.
“So the log is going to change over the next four or five weeks. All we can do is make sure that we win these games at home.”
Meanwhile, Dobson revealed that utility forward Hendre Stassen has been ruled out for the season with a knee injury suffered in a recent friendly against UCT.