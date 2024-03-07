Now that the honeymoon period is surely over, I’m beginning to having second thoughts about this marriage of South African rugby and their UK counterparts. I really don’t want to be that guy - the one complaining all the time - but this URC rugby package simply doesn’t turn me on anymore.

The reason for that is that when you light a fire, you’ve got to keep it burning. Allowing it to burn out and then lighting it again, just to kill the flame again is going to have any partner run the over way. We knew what we had in long-time lover Super Rugby and while I saw the benefits of the move to the UK, it’s the schedule that is making me want to spit out the competitions. Pause: Stormers boss John Dobson. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix Let’s look at it closely, starting with Super Rugby.

The last time South Africa’s teams took part in a full southern hemisphere tournament was in 2019. That year, Round One action started on February 15 and the final was played on June 15. That’s four months of rugby action. Here’s the thing though, the games never stopped.

Apart from bye weekends in Rounds 4 and 13, the Stormers played every single weekend. It gave viewers rugby momentum and provided the opportunity to truly follow your team on a weekly basis. When a player went down with injury for example, you knew it would have an impact on the side. You also got to know players from other teams well, because you got to see them play every week. Killing the vibe: Too many breaks in schedule is not gripping lovers. Picture; supplied The action had a healthy pulse, meaning you could stay on it.

Fast forward five years and things look waaay different. Let’s just compare the Stormers’ URC action - I’m not even talking about their Champions League campaign. Round 1 of the competition started on October 21 last year. When you do the math, you’ll see we’re now in the fifth month of the tournament and have only played 11 rounds. That’s seven fewer than Super Rugby in just four months.

Easy. Lemme break it down for you. The first seven rounds went without a hitch. But then the tournament took a three-week break and returned in Christmas week - when we're all getting ready for some Test cricket in SA and have a hele festive (Sevens not XVs) mindset. Summer vibes. They played oujaarsdag en bam! Another month-and-a-half break before coach John Dobson's manne returned to play the Sharks on February 17.

And then they wraggies had another break the following week before returning to face the Bulls last weekend. After that blockbuster, though, the tournament went on yet another two-week slumber. Nee wat mense, niemand kan lus kry vir so 'n stop-start besigheid nie.