Stellenbosch FC’s Jayden Adams and Iqraam Rayners both feature in a 32-man preliminary Bafana Bafana squad named by coach Hugo Broos for the Fifa Series international friendlies in Algeria later this month.

The event, which will run from March 18 to 26, will be the national team’s first reunion since their third-place finish at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast last month.