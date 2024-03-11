Stellenbosch FC’s Jayden Adams and Iqraam Rayners both feature in a 32-man preliminary Bafana Bafana squad named by coach Hugo Broos for the Fifa Series international friendlies in Algeria later this month.
The event, which will run from March 18 to 26, will be the national team’s first reunion since their third-place finish at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast last month.
Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams is one of eight Mamelodi Sundowns inclusions the most from any one club selected by Broos.
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma also received the nod for his yster form for Amakhosi recently, while Romania-based Siyabonga Ngezana also makes the list.
Andorra in Annaba March 21, before facing the hosts at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers on March 26.
The squad will be trimmed today.