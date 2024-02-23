With Cape Town City knocked out by SuperSport United on penalties on Tuesday and Cape Town Spurs going down to NFD leaders AmaTuks 1-0 on Wednesday, it’s up to coach Steve Barker’s manne to make the Cape proud in this competition.

Stellenbosch FC are the laaste Cape PSL team involved in the Nedbank Cup ahead of tonight’s Round of 32 clash with Pretoria Callies at Danie Craven at 7pm.

One player who will be looking to make a good impression is Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams.

Our Nedbank Cup journey begins 🏆



🆚 Pretoria Callies

🏆 Nedbank Cup

🕢 19h00

🏟️ Danie Craven Stadium

🎟️ R40.00

Of returning from Ivory Coast where he won bronze with South Africa at the African Cup of Nations, Adams tells the club’s media team: “If I’m not mistaken, I am the first person from Stellenbosch to have played at the Africa Cup of Nations so I am very proud to have helped the team win the bronze medal…”

But he adds: “Of course, I want to help South Africa qualify for the World Cup but I just need to work hard first. My priority is now back with Stellenbosch FC and doing my job here to the best of my ability, and then hopefully I will be part of the next camp again.”