Stellenbosch FC will welcome back Jayden Adams with open arms when the Africa Cup of Nations bronze medalist returned with the national team from Ivory Coast on Wednesday morning. And coach Steve Barker reckons his trip to Afcon would have made the 22-year-old mid- fielder an even better player than he was before he left.

Stellies and the rest of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) were scheduled to return to action in midweek but because the Bafana players only returned on Wednesday morning, the matches have been postponed. Proud: Coach Steve Barker. Picture: Philip Maete/BackpagePix Instead of facing Amazulu after the mid-season break, Barker’s manne tackle Super Sport United on Friday, with the coach saying of Adams’ return: “I think playing in the Africa Cup of Nations will have been a massively important experience for Jayden as an individual. “Having the opportunity to rub shoulders with players who play in the top European leagues will have been invaluable, and being part of the team that went on to win the bronze medal must have been really special for him.”

🗣️ "Having the opportunity to rub shoulders with players who play in the top European leagues will have been an invaluable experience for him..."



Coach Steve Barker has reflected on Jayden Adams' AFCON campaign after Bafana Bafana earned bronze in Ivory Coast 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) February 12, 2024 He adds in an interview with the club’s media team: “His presence at the competition was special for the club as well as we want to contribute to the success of South African foot- ball and supply players across all age groups with the national teams. “So, to have a player representing Stellenbosch at the Afcon was massive for us and, of course, him being a local player from Stellenbosch makes it all the more special.” [email protected]