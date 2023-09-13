Double centurion Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker believes the club are moving to the next level ahead of this weekend’s PSL clash at Golden Arrows. In his 200 games in charge of the Winelands side, Barker has taken the club from the NFD to an established top-eight PSL, as well as guiding the Maroons to last season’s Nedbank Cup semifinals.

Stellies can also aim to overturn a 1-0 deficit in next weekend’s MTN8 semifinal second leg trip to Orlando Pirates. 𝙉![CDATA[]]>𝙚![CDATA[]]>𝙭![CDATA[]]>𝙩 𝙈![CDATA[]]>𝙖![CDATA[]]>𝙩![CDATA[]]>𝙘![CDATA[]]>𝙝



🏆 #DStvPrem

🗓️ Sat, 16 SEPT

🆚 Lamontville Golden Arrows

🏟️ Mpumalanga Stadium

🕒 15H00

📺 SS PSL or stream the match on Showmax! #StellenboschFC 🍇 pic.twitter.com/vlnEQgvTzs — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) September 11, 2023 But before then Barker will look to prepare his 11th-placed span for battle against second-placed Arrows. Talking of the club’s journey, he says: It’s been a rollercoaster ride but I’m very proud to have been the head coach of this special club for 200 matches.