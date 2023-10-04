Heading into the clash at Danie Craven Stadium, Barker hinted that he could still be without ysters like fullbacks Deano van Rooyen (concussion) and Fawaaz Basadien (hip) and hitman Iqraam Rayners (hamstring).

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker demanded his injury-hit span give a big effort to beat TS Galaxy in a 7.30pm PSL clash on Wednesday.

With just one win in their last six matches, Stellies have seven points from eight games and one place above the relegation zone.

Here's what lies ahead for us this month 📅 pic.twitter.com/Me2byQi7x3 — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) October 1, 2023

And with this being their last game before the league goes into the international break at the weekend, Barker wants his manne to leave alles on the pitch.

He says: “We’ve had a couple of injuries to our key players of late.. But one big effort on Wednesday against Galaxy and we can regenerate.”