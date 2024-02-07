India knocked hosts South Africa out of the U19 World Cup yesterday, beating captain Juan James and his charges in a thriller by two wickets at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.
Sent in to bat first, the hosts scored 244/7 in their 50 overs.
Opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius contributed 76 of those runs off 102 balls, with Richard Seletswane scoring 64 runs off 100 balls.
SA then had their tails up in India’s innings, when the talented Kwena Maphaka (3/32) had Adarsh Singh caught behind off the first ball of the innings.
With his new-ball partner Tristan Luus (3/37) then bagging three quick wickets, India had their backs to the wall on 32/4.
INDIA SECURE FINAL SPOT— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 6, 2024
Heartbreak for our SA U19s as India win the semi-final in Benoni.
You can be PROUD of your achievements throughout the tournament boys 👏 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦
Thank you for your continuous support Mzansi 🙏 #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/U6vTSe3bFE
But then captain and the tournament’s leading runs-scorer Uday Saharan (81) and Sachin Dhas (96) teamed up to bring their team back in the match with a fifth-wicket partnership of 171 runs to break the hosts’ spine before they eventually got over the line (248/8) with seven balls to spare, despite some late drama.
Australia and Pakistan meet in the tournament’s other semifinal on Thursday.
Daily Voice