India knocked hosts South Africa out of the U19 World Cup yesterday, beating captain Juan James and his charges in a thriller by two wickets at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Sent in to bat first, the hosts scored 244/7 in their 50 overs.

Opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius contributed 76 of those runs off 102 balls, with Richard Seletswane scoring 64 runs off 100 balls. SA Stars: Kwena Maphaka. supplied SA then had their tails up in India’s innings, when the talented Kwena Maphaka (3/32) had Adarsh Singh caught behind off the first ball of the innings. With his new-ball partner Tristan Luus (3/37) then bagging three quick wickets, India had their backs to the wall on 32/4.

INDIA SECURE FINAL SPOT



Heartbreak for our SA U19s as India win the semi-final in Benoni.



You can be PROUD of your achievements throughout the tournament boys 👏 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦



#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/U6vTSe3bFE — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 6, 2024 But then captain and the tournament's leading runs-scorer Uday Saharan (81) and Sachin Dhas (96) teamed up to bring their team back in the match with a fifth-wicket partnership of 171 runs to break the hosts' spine before they eventually got over the line (248/8) with seven balls to spare, despite some late drama. Australia and Pakistan meet in the tournament's other semifinal on Thursday.