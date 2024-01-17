Cape Town cricket champion, Juan James, is living his dream after being appointed new captain of the South Africa Under-19 team. As his first task, the 19-year-old has been selected to lead the team for the upcoming World Cup, which started yesterday.

Juan says: “It is a great honour and privilege to be selected as captain, especially in a home World Cup where you have your family and friends that can come and watch you.” The Western Province all-rounder’s journey in cricket has led him to the national team, something that was once just a dream. He says: “Ever since I was a kid, I always dreamt of donning the green-and-gold shirt, and now it’s a reality.

“I’m up for the challenge and I know that there is a lot of responsibility that comes with it, but I’m ready to go.” Growing up in Helderstroom, Juan began playing mini cricket at just three years old and has been out at the crease ever since trying to follow in the footsteps of some of his idols. Western Province all-rounder Juan James has been selected as the new captain of the South African Proteas U19 Cricket squad. Picture: Supplied. Juan explains: “Jacques Kallis went to the same school as me and is arguably the greatest allrounder, and the second one is Virat Kohli because of his tenacity, hunger and will to succeed.”

Juan, who is a member of the Primrose Cricket Club in Claremont, was officially announced as skipper of South Africa after Cricket South Africa stripped Jewish batter David Teeger of the captaincy ‘for security reasons”. Juan says: “I have spoken to all of my teammates and they have given me their backing and their full support. They have been very helpful.” Mickaeel Collier, Primrose Cricket Club secretary, says Juan has always shown an unwavering commitment to excellence.