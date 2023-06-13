Muthusamy took 7/122 as South Africa bowled out their hosts for 325 after Sri Lanka opted to bowl first.

South Africa spin bowler Senuran Muthusamy was the hero on the first day of SA ‘A’s’ four-day clash against their Sri Lanka counterparts in Pallekele.

Buoyed by their 2-1 win in the ODI series, South Africa will feel they got the better of their hosts on the first day, with 17-year-old left-arm seamer Kwena Maphaka also bagging 2/34 to support Muthusamy.

Sri Lanka actually got off to a good start, with openers Lasith Croospulle and Lahiru Udara putting on 66 runs for the first wicket, before Maphaka made the first breakthrough when he had the latter caught by Jordan Hermann for 42.

Croospulle kapped aan for Sri Lanka and scored 98 runs before being trapped leg before by Muthusamy.