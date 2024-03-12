The African Cup of Nations bronze medallist will play for the first time since they made the country proud in Ivory Coast when they tackle Andorra on March 21 before facing the hosts on March 26.

Cape Town City hitman Khanyisa Mayo was called up uit die bloute by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos on Monday for their Fifa Series international friendlies against Andorra and Algeria later this month.

And despite being left out of the preliminary squad, Broos called up City’s 25-year-old hotshot Mayo who has found the back of the net nine times for his club in the PSL - the second-most of all players.

Made picks: Boss Hugo Broos. Picture: Ladjal Djaffar/BackpagePix

Mayo, who made the last of his five appearances for Bafana against Eswatini in October last year, is one of 10 new faces in the squad - the others being Bruce Bvuma, Tapelo Xoki, Siyabonga Ngezana, Goodman Mosele, Grant Margeman, Patrick Maswanganyi, Mlondi Mbanjwa, Elias Mokwana and Iqraam Rayners.

The latter and Mayo are the only players from Mother City teams in the squad, with Stellies’ Rayners trailing his City counterpart with two PSL goals.