Cape Town City forward Khanyisa Mayo has scored a late call-up to the Bafana Bafana squad. After Orlando Pirates ace Monnapule Saleng pulled out of training camp ahead of Friday’s friendly against eSwatini and next Tuesday’s trip to Cote d’Ivoire, national team coach Hugo Broos drukked on the four-capped 25-year-old’s nommer.

Having been cut from Broos’ preliminary 35-man group, City confirmed Mayo’s call-up in a Twitter post, saying: “Khanyisa Mayo has been called up to the Bafana Bafana squad ahead of their upcoming international friendlies.” 𝗧![CDATA[]]>𝗼![CDATA[]]>𝗱![CDATA[]]>𝗮![CDATA[]]>𝘆’𝘀 𝗱![CDATA[]]>𝗮![CDATA[]]>𝘁![CDATA[]]>𝗲: Fitting for our number 1️⃣0️⃣ 👌



Khanyisa Mayo has been called up to the Bafana Bafana squad ahead of their upcoming international friendlies 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 pic.twitter.com/lc8HzB0SB4 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 10, 2023 Mayo and his Bafana teammates have been warned not to take eSwatini lightly when they host the minnows at Jozi’s FNB Stadium with 2026 World Cup qualifiers against unfancied Benin and Rwanda coming up next month. Coach Broos explains: “We are in a very important moment, preparing for World Cup qualifiers next month and Afcon in January.

“Why eSwatini? Because they will play with the same approach. It will not be teams who try and win against us, but they will play not to lose.” Demands: Boss Hugo Broos.Picture credit: Muzi Ntombela Skipper Ronwen Williams, who is training separately from the main group because of a niggle, echoed his coach. The goalkeeper says: “It’s about consistency. We want to build momentum and win all our matches,