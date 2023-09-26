Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo joins a 36-man group, his first call-up since Afcon 2023 qualifiers against Liberia in March, despite just one for the Citizens this season.

After overlooking the Cape’s PSL clubs for friendlies with Namibia and DR Congo earlier this month, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has called up just one to his preliminary squad for next month’s meeting with eSwatini and Cote d’Ivoire.

Also returning to the national-team fold are four players from Kaizer Chiefs, who boss Broos deemed were not in form at the start of September.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos names a 36-member preliminary squad for the international friendly matches against Eswatini and Côte d'Ivoire next month

Broos recalled defender Given Msimango and attacker Pule Mmodi from Naturena, while also giving recently-transferred ex-Stellenbosch defensive midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa and City playmaker Mduduzi Mdantsane their shot to impress.

With his span on a nine-match unbeaten run, the Belgian will cut his squad to 23 next week for an October 13 Joburg friendly against eSwatini before travelling to Afcon 2023 hosts Cote d’Ivoire for a clash four days later.