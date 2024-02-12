In dazzling display during a weekend training match against Maties in Stellenbosch, new Stormers recruit Wandisile Simelane stole the spotlight by scoring a hat-trick of tries.
The Kapenaars, in preparation for their United Rugby Championship clash against the Sharks in Durban this Saturday, touched down a total of nine times.
The scoring extravaganza began with Stormers hooker JJ Kotze bulldozing his way over from close range after a maul. Simelane then showcased his brilliance, intercepting a pass for his first try and swiftly adding a second.
Young flyhalf Kyle Smith contributed to the first-half tally with the fourth try, while scrumhalf Imad Khan – playing at fullback – demonstrated superb line joining to score early in the second half.
As Simelane secured his hat-trick in the corner, the replacements flooded in, with Godlen Masimla and Damian Markus adding to the try-fest.
Markus not only goose-stepped his way over for the eighth try but also played a crucial role in the ninth, finished by wing Jared Africa under the poles, leaving the students scoreless.
Amidst this impressive performance, Rapport reports that the Stormers are eyeing a move for World Cup-winning Springbok centre Andre Esterhuizen.
However, financial constraints may hinder their pursuit, potentially giving the Sharks an opportunity to entice Esterhuizen back from English Premiership club Harlequins.
Additionally, former Stormers and WP lock JD Schickerling is reportedly set to rejoin the Cape team from Japanese club Kobelco Kobe Steelers, filling the void left by Marvin Orie at No.5 on a three-year deal starting July 1.
Voice Sports Team