In dazzling display during a weekend training match against Maties in Stellenbosch, new Stormers recruit Wandisile Simelane stole the spotlight by scoring a hat-trick of tries. The Kapenaars, in preparation for their United Rugby Championship clash against the Sharks in Durban this Saturday, touched down a total of nine times.

The scoring extravaganza began with Stormers hooker JJ Kotze bulldozing his way over from close range after a maul. Simelane then showcased his brilliance, intercepting a pass for his first try and swiftly adding a second. Young flyhalf Kyle Smith contributed to the first-half tally with the fourth try, while scrumhalf Imad Khan – playing at fullback – demonstrated superb line joining to score early in the second half. As Simelane secured his hat-trick in the corner, the replacements flooded in, with Godlen Masimla and Damian Markus adding to the try-fest.

Markus not only goose-stepped his way over for the eighth try but also played a crucial role in the ninth, finished by wing Jared Africa under the poles, leaving the students scoreless. Amidst this impressive performance, Rapport reports that the Stormers are eyeing a move for World Cup-winning Springbok centre Andre Esterhuizen. However, financial constraints may hinder their pursuit, potentially giving the Sharks an opportunity to entice Esterhuizen back from English Premiership club Harlequins.