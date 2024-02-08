John Dobson reveals that he didn’t see Deon Fourie as a starter when the Stormers head coach brought him back to the Kaap in 2021. But Brannas, after playing for French clubs Grenoble and Lyon, kept pouring shots and got sterker and sterker.

Fourie’s return to the Stormers in 2021 after leaving the franchise in 2014 turned out to be a helse success, culminating in a historic call-up to the Springboks at the age of 36 - making him the oudste Bok debutante in history. Fourie contributed significantly to the Stormers winning the United Rugby Championship in 2021/22, their first major franchise trophy. New deal: Jurie Matthee. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix At 37, he also captained South Africa at the death in their 2023 Rugby World Cup final win.

Despite initially intending to leverage Fourie’s experience off the pitch, Dobson revealed that the wily loose-forward seized his chance and emerged as a match-winner” Dobbo says on the Stormers’ official website: “I’d love to claim that I saw Deon coming here and being a match-winner, but I can’t do that. Deon Fourie's second stint as a DHL Stormer has been a resounding success in every sense. #iamastormer #dhldelivers https://t.co/OoTwi1BalE — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) February 6, 2024 “The intention when we heard Deon was available was to bring him back for his experience. “He’d been a WP captain and had played a lot of rugby both here and overseas and we wanted him to bring experience that would rub off on the other players.”