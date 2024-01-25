Western Province and the Stormers have paid tribute to head coach John Dobson’s mom Margaret following her passing on Tuesday. Margaret, 84, was also the wife of the late Paul, who also devoted his life to the game as a referee, writer and coach.

A qualified nurse, she ran the school sanatorium at Bishops where Paul taught, before working for Catholic Welfare and Development. Margaret would often be seen in the grandstand at the old Newlands with Paul, supporting their son as he coached WP and the Stormers. Last season, an emotional Dobbo received the United Rugby Championship trophy crown from his mother at Cape Town Stadium.