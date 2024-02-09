With the South African franchises at the halfway mark of their 2023/24 season, several players have put up their hands looking to impress Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus and the selectors. The world champions kick off their 2024 campaign with back-to-back Tests against Ireland on home soil in July, before a first-ever clash with Portugal in Bloem, and the Daily Voice looks at four manne who have earned a first call-up to the Bok squad.

Hacjivah Dayimani is out to prove he can mix it with the bruisers as the Stormers loose-forward continues to push for higher honours. He has enjoyed another kwaai season, helping the Kapenaars secure a home Champions Cup last 16 playoff.In the Stormers’ recent home game against Sale Sharks, Man of the Match Dayimani beat 10 defenders – the most for a forward in a Champions Cup game that weekend.The talented and speedy ‘Shoedog’ proves that loose-forwards can do more than bash-and-smash to get their span on the front foot. Dayimani, too, has shown a harder edge, while not sacrificing his unique style that makes him such a dynamic No.8 or flanker.

Experienced: Devon Williams: Picture Steve Haag Sports/INPHO/Shutterstock Devon Williams is currently on loan from the Pumas to the Bulls, Williams has excelled in Jake White’s back three alongside fellow newcomers Sebastian de Klerk and Sergeal Petersen, despite facing stiff competition among top Springboks at the Pretoria outfit. The former WP speedster has consistently showcased his playmaking and finishing, and earned the Man of the Match award in the Bulls’ Champions Cup win against Bristol Bears for his standout display. He is an experienced campaigner at wing, fullback and flyhalf, and is comfortable creating tries as much as scoring them.

Versatile: Sanele Nohamba. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/INPHO/Shutterstock (14319525bt) Nohamba’s transition from scrumhalf to flyhalf has brought about a change in the Lions fortunes, and the 25-year-old’s versatility and elite kicking allows the former Junior Springbok yster to wrestle for the Bok No. 9 and 10 jersey over the next four years until the 2027 World Cup. He has proven to be influential and creative since joining The Pride from the Sharks in 2022, with an on-field presence and confidence that belies his years. The likes of Jaden Hendrikse and Manie Libbok have barely entered their prime, but Nohamba’s adaptability makes him a viable challenger in the halfback channel.

Maturing: Andre-Hugo Venter. Picture:Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix Having all but unseated Joseph Dweba as the Stormers’ first-choice hooker so far this season, Venter looks set to follow in the footsteps of his legendary toppie, Andre, and play for the Bokke. The 22-year-old Andre-Hugo has shown strength and maturity, and would be a valuable addition for the Boks alongside Malcolm Marx and Bongi Mbonambi.​ Venter has an incredible work ethic, plus a nose for the try-line, and has benefited from Stormers coach John Dobson’s commitment to backing and giving game-time to youngsters.