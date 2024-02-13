The Stormers are gearing up for a crucial United Rugby Championship clash against the Sharks in Durban on Saturday at 5pm, and their injury-ridden roster is finally getting a much-needed Springbok boost. The Sharks and Stormers, in 16th and seventh places on the URC table respectively, lock horns in a blockbuster derby at Kings Park.

Lineout ace: Salmaan Moerat. Picture: Stormers Captain and lock Salmaan Moerat (pectoral muscle), dynamic No.8 Evan Roos (jaw) and powerhouse prop Frans Malherbe (back), as well as playmaker Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (leg), are all back in training and set to make a comeback after battling various injuries. Moerat’s return promises to strengthen the lineout while addressing occasional inaccuracies. Roos, with his impactful style, adds balance to the loose trio. Two-time world champion tighthead yster Malherbe’s potential comeback is eagerly anticipated, and will bolster the front row and pack overall with his experience and strength.

Dynamic: No.8Evans Roos. Pictures: @TheStormers Feinberg-Mngomezulu provides the Stormers with a gifted playmaking option at flyhalf, centre and fullback, enhancing their overall squad balance. The absence of World Cup-winning Boks Damian Willemse, Manie Libbok and Deon Fourie, observing the national team rest period, creates an opportunity for the likes of Roos and Feinberg-Mngomezulu. 🌶️ Always spicy against the team from Durbs.



Looking forward to seeing the Faithful out in numbers on the east coast for some @Vodacom #URC action this weekend at SharksFest. #SHAvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/yqyqqxzM4h — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) February 12, 2024 With the in-form Hacjivah Dayimani locked in at the back of the scrum, Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman, meanwhile, hints at deploying Roos at openside flanker for Fourie​.