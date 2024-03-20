Veteran yster Willem Alberts makes his long-awaited return from injury to be included in a 28-man Lions squad for their United Rugby Championship (URC) tour and Challenge Cup playoff. The Pride kick off their tour against Connacht in Galway on Saturday (at 7.15pm) and then take on Ospreys in Swansea next week.

Alberts, who is widely known as the “Bone Collector” for his shuddering tackles, has not played for the Joburgers since starting in the Challenge Cup pool match against Newcastle Falcons on 16 December. Up Next



🏟 : Dexcom Stadium#CONvsLIO @Vodacom #URC #UnitedWeRise #LionsPride🦁 pic.twitter.com/lAyI3dcQZu — Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) March 19, 2024 The 39-year-old has recovered from a chest injury suffered in training to be named in the group that will play the two URC games, before the Challenge Cup playoff against Benetton in Treviso. The versatile Alberts is effectively replacing loose forward Ruan Venter, who will not tour with the 11th-placed Lions due to injury.