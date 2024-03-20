Veteran yster Willem Alberts makes his long-awaited return from injury to be included in a 28-man Lions squad for their United Rugby Championship (URC) tour and Challenge Cup playoff.
The Pride kick off their tour against Connacht in Galway on Saturday (at 7.15pm) and then take on Ospreys in Swansea next week.
Alberts, who is widely known as the “Bone Collector” for his shuddering tackles, has not played for the Joburgers since starting in the Challenge Cup pool match against Newcastle Falcons on 16 December.
The 39-year-old has recovered from a chest injury suffered in training to be named in the group that will play the two URC games, before the Challenge Cup playoff against Benetton in Treviso.
The versatile Alberts is effectively replacing loose forward Ruan Venter, who will not tour with the 11th-placed Lions due to injury.
Head coach Ivan van Rooyen says: “The first two games in the URC are vitally important for us if you look at the log and how close everything is. We’ll look to use the squad depth and beat Benetton [away].”
Lions tour squad: Ruan Dreyer, Morgan Naude, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, JP Smith, Conraad van Vuuren, PJ Botha, Morne Brandon, Jaco Visagie, Willem Alberts, Darrien Landsberg, Etienne Oosthuizen, Reinhard Nothnagel, Izan Esterhuizen, Francke Horn, JC Pretorius, Hanru Sirgel, Emmanuel Tshituka, Sanele Nohamba, Nico Steyn, Morne van den Berg, Jordan Hendrikse, Erich Cronje, Zander du Plessis, Marius Louw (captain), Richard Kriel, Stean Pienaar. Edwill van der Merwe, Andries Coetzee, Quan Horn.