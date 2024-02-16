Recalling his yster performance in the Bulls’ last-gasp 30-28 win in the United Rugby Championship in Pretoria two weeks ago, White emphasises the need to force Nohamba into defensive roles.

Coach Jake White insists the Bulls must contain Lions playmaker Sanele Nohamba in Saturday’s Jukskei Derby rematch in Jozi at 5pm.

White says: “I read somewhere after the game that he didn’t make a single tackle against us. It’s not his fault, we just never ran in his direction. We will have to put him under pressure.”

And, Bulls centre Stedman Gans warns of the Lions' all-around threat, adding: “With Nohamba they have a good kicking game. They can put you under pressure in many different ways, like they did to us.”

Tighthead prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye, meanwhile, expresses the Lions’ determination to showcase more of their potential in this weekend’s Ellis Park clash.