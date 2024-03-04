The 11th-placed Lions ran in tries from scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba, flanker JC Pretorius, fullback Quan Horn, prop Conraad van Vuuren, Erich Cronje and Hanru Sirgel, with flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse kicking 10 points to maintain their playoff kanse after 11 rounds in the competition.

The Lions tore apart a hulpelose Sharks’ outfit 4-10 in the United Rugby Championship at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Switching to scrumhalf from flyhalf for the match, the versatile Nohamba proved an elusive operator and was at the heart of alles kwaai for the hosts, helping to create two tries as well.

The second half kicked off 40 minutes late due to thunderstorms, but Sharks’ hopes of staying in the contest were extinguished through a strong finish by The Pride.

Debutant wing Eduan Keyter crossed the whitewash for the Sharks, while No.10 Siya Masuku, making his first start for the span, kicked a penalty and conversion, but John Plumtree’s manne have now lost 10 league games this season and remain bottom of the table.