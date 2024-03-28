The Stormers are reg for their United Rugby Championship showdown against an Ulster that welcomes back their Ireland stars this Saturday at 7.15pm. The Round 13 clash at Cape Town Stadium also sees the return of former Streeptrui captain Steven Kitshoff, who will be hoping to take advantage of the loosehead injury crisis in the scrums.

Head coach John Dobson, though, as recalled Leon Lyons from his loan at Griquas and reports have linked SA-born Scotland loskop Allen Dell from Glasgow Warriors to make the switch. Focused: Skills guru Labeeb Levy. Picture: Ryan Willkisky/BackpagePix Either way, skills coach Labeeb Levy is expecting a tough test from the Ulstermen again, who have not lost by more that three points in their previous visits to the Kaap. He warns: “The Irish teams seem to have a similar DNA. They all play a multi-phase game like the national team.

“They also but heavy pressure on the breakdown, so we’re aware that that threat is coming. “But we’re focused on dealing with the threats that we’ve identified. “Over the last couple of seasons they have stretched us.”

🎟️ Get your tickets https://t.co/YhgVIIhtEs#STOvULS #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/IuSeXG1qUu — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) March 27, 2024 With Kaapse and Springbok legend Kitsie “back home” for a reunion with his old scrum partner Frans Malherbe, Levy says it will be a different story when the whistle blows. He adds: “They’ve scrummed against each other for the last 14 years, twice a week. “It’s gonna be interesting, they know each other well, they’re big mates.