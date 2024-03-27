Western Province Rugby on Tuesday confirmed changes to their leadership structures as they look to bring more success to the Kaap. The unions announced the appointment of Johan le Roux as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and John Dobson as Director of Rugby on the back of the recent takeover of the Stormers by Red Disa Consortium.

CEO Le Roux, head of Red Disa stakeholders Fynbos Ekwiteit, will be assisted by former Stormers dik ding Rob Wagner on an interim basis. The leadership structure at Western Province Rugby has been refreshed with the appointment of Johan le Roux as Chief Executive Officer and John Dobson as Director of Rugby.https://t.co/41ZyDOQyr4 — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) March 26, 2024 He tells the team’s website: “This team has the potential to be a global rugby powerhouse, given the talent in the region and unrivalled love for the game among its supporters. “There is every reason to be excited about what the future holds for the Stormers.”

Meanwhile, head coach Dobson will double up as Director of Rugby. He explains his new role, saying: “My love for this team and the rugby people in this region is well-documented and I will continue to put everything I can into making our rugby as strong as possible. “As Director of Rugby I will now be looking more broadly at the rugby environment in our organisation and planning for where we want to go, as well as overseeing the current squad and our mission to make Cape Town smile.”