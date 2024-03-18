Head coach John Dobson, meanwhile, will assume Wessels’ responsibilities at the Stormers in the interim.

Stormers head of rugby Dave Wessels has been appointed general manager for high performance at SA Rugby (Saru) with immediate effect.

The 41-year-old Wessels, who also coached Super Rugby sides the Force and Rebels, joins a reshuffled coaching staff at Saru, which began with Rassie Erasmus returning to head coach and his director of rugby post scrapped.

Western Province Rugby has wished departing Head of Rugby Dave Wessels all the best as he takes up a new position as General Manager for High Performance Rugby at SA Rugby.https://t.co/kvCi5DzThx — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) March 16, 2024

Also, the role of GM: Rugby has been binned and incumbent Charles Wessels will focus entirely on Bok matters.

Saru CEO Rian Oberholzer says: “The appointment of Dave allows Rassie and Charles to focus solely on the national team while creating a resource that can provide greater direction and support to our other national teams.”