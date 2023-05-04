The close of the 2022/23 season will bring an end to the loosehead prop’s 12-year career at the Stormers as he is set to join Irish club Ulster from the start of next season.

Departing Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff is revved up to make Saturday’s United Rugby Championship quarterfinal at Cape Town Stadium a geharde one.

The Springbok yster is jukking to help the defending URC champions retain the title.

Saturday’s 3.30pm clash is a rematch of last season’s final could very well be his last in front of the Stormers fans - with the only scenarios for more home games being if Ulster and Leinster are knocked out at the weekend.

Our biggest crowd of the season already at DHL Stadium on Saturday, so things will be busy.



⏰ Get there early

🅿️ Park remotely

🚍 Catch a free MyCiTi bus from CTICC, Thibault or Civic Centre stations

ℹ️ All you need to know https://t.co/DOG1lQjU7n#iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/m7D1MIoaKA — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 4, 2023

Nevertheless, Kitsie is pumped, telling the Stormers’ official website: “It is a huge game for me personally.