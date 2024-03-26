Jake White is looking forward to a “Test match” when his Bulls tackle United Rugby Championship log leaders Leinster this weekend.

And Nienaber set to fellow back a vrag of his recent Ireland Six Nations-winning ysters, White hopes his world beaters can get the better of the Irish - who were the only team to beat South Africa at last year’s World Cup.

When the squad rolls up like this you know we taking that BP 😉 🐂#BackTheBulls pic.twitter.com/LnnE3V1aPs — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) March 25, 2024

He says: “We got a massive game this [Friday]

“The bulk of their team played for the Irish team who just won back-to-back Six Nations, and a bulk of that team has beaten the Boks in the World Cup.