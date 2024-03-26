Jake White is looking forward to a “Test match” when his Bulls tackle United Rugby Championship log leaders Leinster this weekend.
Friday’s heavyweight clash sees 2007 World Cup winning coach White pit his wits against fellow Springbok champion coach Jacques Nienaber in Dublin.
And Nienaber set to fellow back a vrag of his recent Ireland Six Nations-winning ysters, White hopes his world beaters can get the better of the Irish - who were the only team to beat South Africa at last year’s World Cup.
When the squad rolls up like this you know we taking that BP 😉 🐂#BackTheBulls pic.twitter.com/LnnE3V1aPs— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) March 25, 2024
He says: “We got a massive game this [Friday]
“The bulk of their team played for the Irish team who just won back-to-back Six Nations, and a bulk of that team has beaten the Boks in the World Cup.
“So I know it’s going to be a great test match for us and a test to see how great we are.”
Bet you wish you had a front row seat to this 😉![CDATA[]]>🔥#BackTheBulls pic.twitter.com/e62COuqEdL— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) March 25, 2024