Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber will name his 2023 World Cup squad at 2.30pm on Tuesday. And like every squad selection, there will be one or two surprises in the 33-man travelling party to France next month.

At the 2019 World Cup in Japan teams were only allowed 31 players, meaning Nienaber has two extra slots to play with. Now let’s take a closer look at some of the selection headaches the Bok panel would have had. 💨 What a performance on the wing!



How impressed were you with Canan Moodie this past weekend? #StrongerTogether #Springboks pic.twitter.com/Gd4e4kqqmS — Springboks (@Springboks) August 7, 2023 In the front row, they could either go with five or six props.

Picking five props would mean having only one “swinger” in the squad – with Trevor Nyakane, who can play both loosehead and tighthead prop, then possibly losing out to Thomas du Toit. The Boks could include Nyakane and travel with six props and only two specialist hookers, with Deon Fourie then serving as the third-choice as well as flanker option. That would see Joseph Dweba miss out. The the other option would be to take both Dweba and Fourie with and leave out an extra fetcher in Marco van Staden.

At the base of the scrum, No.9 is a groot kopseer with either one of Jaden Hendrikse or Grant Williams likely to miss out. Hendrikse hasn’t played for the Boks this year, while Williams, who was vuurwarm off the bench, can do duty on the wing as well. With Lukhanyo Am and Jesse Kriel also tested out wide, the number of specialist wings in the squad could be reduced to three.