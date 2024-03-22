Bulls boss Jake White believes his manne have one foot in the semifinals of the United Rugby Championship (URC) and Champions Cup. The former Springbok coach was speaking ahead of a two-match URC tour for the Bulls that kicks off tomorrow against Dragons in Wales before a trip to Dublin to tackle Jacques Nienaber’s Leinster.

The Pretoria side are in second place on the URC log, and will host French club Lyon in the Champions Cup round of 16 in two weeks’ time. White says: “I said to the players, [if] we play our best rugby, we beat Leinster, Dragons, Lyon and then the quarterfinal away. “You are almost guaranteed to make two semifinals in two competitions. That’s a helluva nice place to be.”

Meanwhile, Bok lock Eben Etzebeth expects better from the last-placed Sharks against Ulster in Durban this weekend. Eben adds: “We haven’t had a good season [but] there are no excuses. Everyone just needs to step up and we need to be better.” URC fixtures