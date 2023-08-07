It took some time for the Springboks and fans to adjust to their new white and mint-ish green away kit, but once South Africa got into gear they produced a good second half to beat Argentina (24-13) on Saturday. Sporting their new “gap” for the first time in Buenos Aires, it was a much-changed Springbok team – led by hooker Bongi Mbonambi – that took the field for their first warm-up match ahead of next month’s Rugby World Cup in France.

And despite dominating territory and possession and playing an exciting brand of rugby, the Boks couldn’t turn their dominance into points early on, with flyhalf Manie Libbok missing two kickable penalties at goal and the team being held up in goal twice in the first half. That's it, the Boks take the win in Buenos Aires after a much-improved second-half performance 💥#StrongerTogether #ARGvRSA #Springboks pic.twitter.com/RwawUftZvY — Springboks (@Springboks) August 5, 2023 Instead, it was Los Pumas who cashed in on their opportunities to take a 10-3 lead at the break, with gevaarlike scrumhalf Gonzalo Bertranou scoring the only try after taking a quick tap from a penalty from five metres out. South Africa, made the most of their opportunities in the second half, with Makazole Mapimpi touching down two minutes after the break after a good offload in the tackle by Lukhanyo Am’s centre replacement Jesse Kriel before fullback Damian Willemse got his hands through the tackle to unleash the winger down the left touchline (10-10).

RARING TO GO: Leader Bongi Mbonambi, left.Picture credit: Juan Mabromata Three minutes later the Boks scored their second try via the other wing Canan Moodie, who was the pick of the players on the day, after he collected a pinpoint Libbok cross kick (15-10). A penalty for Argentina against SA prop Thomas du Toit for not rolling away 30 minutes from time made it 15-13, before Libbok found his kicking foot to convert three penalties for a 24-13 scoreline. Of the win, coach Jacques Nienaber, who will name his 33-man World Cup squad tomorrow, says: “We have a tough team selection meeting coming up. The players certainly put up their hands.”