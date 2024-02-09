With six games left for some clubs and more for others, Rylands are currently stone last on the log they got a nine wicket pak at the hands of Green Point.

This week they are up against a UWC side that suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of Claremont and Rondebosch respectively.

The students will be looking for maximum points to move them clear of the relegation zone . Although they posted solid totals in both matches with Quinton Dreyer scoring 88 and 68 not out, their bowlers have lacked penetration to be effective.

On current form, only a lifeline will save Milnerton from relegation. Their tale of woe has been well documented having lost 11 games on the trot . It ain’t gonna get any easier when they travel to meet Claremont.