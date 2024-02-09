The relegation battle in Western Province Cricket Association’s Premier League is heating up.
With six games left for some clubs and more for others, Rylands are currently stone last on the log they got a nine wicket pak at the hands of Green Point.
This week they are up against a UWC side that suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of Claremont and Rondebosch respectively.
The students will be looking for maximum points to move them clear of the relegation zone . Although they posted solid totals in both matches with Quinton Dreyer scoring 88 and 68 not out, their bowlers have lacked penetration to be effective.
On current form, only a lifeline will save Milnerton from relegation. Their tale of woe has been well documented having lost 11 games on the trot . It ain’t gonna get any easier when they travel to meet Claremont.
The reigning champs were in sublime form last weekend with captain Josh Breed (118) and Matthew de Villiers (125*) hitting big tons in wins over UWC and Durbanville respectively.
In First Division A, meanwhile, Brackenfell are los voor on the log, but the race for second place is hotting up with Ottoman in pole position.
The Otties were in rampant mood against United winning by 114 runs. Sadiq Davids, the 47-year-old veteran was the standout performer with incredible figures of 6/6 on a pitch which was turning square.
Northerns-Goodwood and Tygerberg are level in third and fourth - eight points behind Ottoman.
Premier League
Bellville beat Kraaifontein by 49 runs
Bellville 241/8 (Marcus Fourie 70)
Kraaifontein 192 (Mthiwekhaya Nabe 39; Tiaan Serdyn 5/49)
Cape Town beat Milnerton by 8 wickets
Milnerton 169/7 (Robin van Harte 75; Kieron Adams 3/29)
Cape Town 172/2 (Christiaan Oberholzer 101*)
Claremont beat Durbanville by 4 wickets on D/L method
Durbanville 238 (Jean Strydom 89, Nathan Swartz 50)
Claremont 225/6 (Matthew de Villiers 125*)
WPCC beat Primrose by 9 wickets
Primrose 211 (Abdallah Bayoumy 72, Qaasim Adams 68; Kyle Klein 5/14)
WPCC 212/1 (Gavin Kaplan 90*, Derek Mitchell 68, Michael Levitt 47)
Rondebosch beat UWC by 7 wickets
UWC 195/4 (Quinton Dreyer 68*, Sinalo Ngobeni 43)
Rondebosch 196/3 (Aneurin Donald 76, Sean Hendrieck 44)
Green Point beat Rylands by 9 wickets
Rylands 46 (Wesley Bedja 5/12, Guy Sheena 3/17)
Green Point 47/1
Claremont beat UWC by 95 runs
Claremont 338/5 (Josh Breed 118, Matthew de Villiers 69, Harlan Greig 61*; Sinalo Ngobeni 3/59)
UWC 243 (Quinton Dreyer 88; Harry Came 3/47)
First Division A
Brackenfell beat Avendale by 9 wickets, Gugulethu beat Pinelands by 25 runs, Vikings beat Hottentots Holland by 22 runs on D/L method, Ottoman beat United by 114 runs, Strandfontein beat UCT by 239 runs, Tygerberg beat NGCC by 57 runs
Weekend’s fixtures
Premier Division: Rondebosch v Bellville, WPCC v Cape Town CC, Claremont v Milnerton, Kraaifontein v Durbanville, Green Point CC V Primroses, UWC v Rylands
First Division A: Avendale v Ottoman, Pinelands v Brackenfell, Vikings v Gugulethu, Hottentots Holland v Strandfontein, Northerns Goodwood v United, UCT v Tygerberg
Story by Goosain Abrahams