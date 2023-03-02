As we enter the home stretch of the Western Province Cricket Association’s Premier Division with four rounds to play, it’s still anyone’s game at the top and bottom. At the top of the pile, Durbanville and Claremont are running neck-and-neck with 67 points each, with WP Cricket Club in third on 62.

A look down the table sees Ottoman, on 18 points, in real danger of being one of the two teams to go down, with Brackenfell (22 points), Bellville (23) and Rylands (24) in a real fight to avoid the drop. Sitting just above them is Kraaifontein, on 27 points, and up against Rylands this week in a relegation battle, the Kraaie will druk op die nommer of top runs-scorer Dale Campbell to give them back-to-back wins after stunning WP Cricket Club last week. Opposing Campbell and his team, Jack Newby, who scored 128 against Claremont last week, will be looking to kick on where he left off.

In terms of the title battle, leading runs-scorer . Jean Strydom (with 728) and his Durbanville pals are out to strengthen their position at the top when they host Cape Town Cricket Club, while joint-leaders Claremont open their doors Bellville. In the First Division A, Milnerton (on 71 points) are leading the promotion charge, with Northerns Goodwood (65) and Primrose (62) in second and third respectively. Kuilsrivier (17) and Gugulethu (11) prop up the table.

WEEKEND’S FIXTURES Premier League: Brackenfell v Green Point, Durbanville v Cape Town, Claremont v Bellville, Rylands v Kraaifontein, UWC v Ottoman and WPCC v Rondebosch. First Division: Avendale v Milnerton, Vikings v Pinelands, Gugulethu v Northerns Goodwood, Primroses v Kuilsrivier, Strandfontein v Victoria, Tygerberg v UCT.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS WP Premier League UWC beat Brackenfell by 8 runs

UWC 270/8 (Kai Curran 87, Quinton Dreyer 67; JT Schoeman 3/63). Brackenfell 262/9 (Lee-Roy Walters 64, Bevan Bennett 64, Philip Kleynhans 50; Siya Simetu 3/49). Cape Town beat Ottoman by 6 wickets

Ottoman 94 (Nicholas Scott 3/17, Brendan Young 3/26). Cape Town 97/4 (Ethan Cunningham 29*). Claremont beat Rylands 3 wickets

Rylands 235/6 (Jack Newby 128). Claremont 239/7 (Matthew de Villiers 79*, Zaheer Lorgat 53). Rondebosch beat Belville by 6 wickets

Belville 231/8 (Courtney Adams 89, Quinn van Oordt 65). Rondebosch 234/4 (Schaughn Van Greunen 83, Aneurin Donald 46). Durbanville beat Green Point by 6 wickets

Green Point 167 (Gerhard van Vuuren 47; Bradley Petersen 5/35). Durbanville 168/4 (Jean Strydom 71). Kraaifontein beat WPCC by 4 wickets

WPCC 189 (Arno Pekeur 3/30, Chezlyn Cloete 3/46). Kraaifontein 191/6 (Darryl Losper 47, Dale Campbell 31*; Junaid Dawood 3/33). WP First Division