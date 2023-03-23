Claremont are the new Western Province Cricket Association Premier League champions after being crowned over the weekend following their 49-run win over rivals and defending champions Durbanville. Sent in to bat, hosts Claremont scored 185/in their 50 overs, with newcomer Michael Appollis anchored the innings with an unbeaten 48.

In reply, the Durbies opener Fritz de Beer (57) kept his side in the game. But the introduction of Claremont skipper Josh Breed (4/42) into the attack precipitated a batting collapse and Durbies could only muster 136 all out. Prem league winners: Claremont Breed’s offbreaks saw him end up as the top wicket taker (52)in the competition. With the trophy in the bag, the champs then came unstuck in the last match of the season, going down in dramatic fashion by 1 run to visitors Rondebosch on Tuesday.

It was sweet revenge for Bosch who tied their first round fixture when the last batter was the victim of a "Mankad". This time round the boot was on the other foot with Bosch securing victory via a run out with Claremont two runs short of victory. Bosch batted first scoring 217/7 with Lennert van Wyk (79) top score and Claremont replied with 216 all out.

UWC ended third on the log with a four-wicket win over Green Point, with Brackenfell, who were relegated along with Ottoman, went down narrowly by three runs to Rylands. In the First Division A, Milnerton were crowned champions notwithstanding their game against Strandfontein being abandoned, and will be joined in the top flight by Primrose who finished second. LAST ROUND’S RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE Rylands beat Brackenfell by 3 runs Rylands 193/3 (Abdullah Bayoumy 78).

Brackenfell 190 (Ruan Vlok 52; Abdallah Bayoumy 4/40 and Munowar Samsodien 3/44). UWC beat Cape Town by 15 runs UWC 152/9 (Mujaahid Toffar 40; Matthew Olsen 3/28).

Cape Town 137 (Mathew Goles 54; Shabir Mallie 4/17, Abubakr Samodien 3/17). Rondebosch beat Claremont by 1 run Rondebosch 217/7 (Lennert Van Wyk 79; Matthew de Villers 2/37).

Claremont 216 (Kai Greig 42; Ali Akbar Shaik 3/48). WPCC beat Greenpoint by 4 wickets Greenpoint 211/6 (Jerry Van Vuuren 57).