With new striker Gabriel Jesus scoring a hattrick in his first appearance at the Emirates Stadium and a brace from Bukayo Saka and an Eddie Nketiah goal on Saturday, coach Mikel Arteta believes his span will come out all guns blazing this weekend.

Arsenal hit Sevilla for six their final pre-season friendly and are buzzing for Friday’s Premier League opener against Crystal Palace.

He says: “It was a great performance, right from the beginning. “We are really excited for the season. We know that Friday night is going to be a very different game, with a different context and atmosphere. We have to prepare really well for that.”

Appointed club captain ahead of the match in memory of former Gunner Josse Antonio Reyes, Martin Odegaard echoed his boss.

The midfielder says: “Finally! We’ve been waiting for that one for a while.”