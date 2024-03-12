Napoli coach Francesco Calzona is confident of skopping Spanish giants Barcelona out of the Champions League in their last 16 second leg in Spain tonight at 10pm. Napoli, unbeaten since Calzona took charge, pose a formidable threat and emphasised their strength with the clash evenly poised at 1-1.

📄 Our travelling party for #BarcelonaNapoli



💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/m6FQEvmxgm — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) March 11, 2024 And Calzona says: “We are Napoli, a strong team, and we should remember that. We’ll go to Barcelona with the idea of playing our game, with no fear. Then we’ll see what happens on the pitch.” Barca, meanwhile, welcomes back key players Ronald Araujo and Robert Lewandowski, with manager Xavi Hernandez expected to reinstate his top performers after experimenting in Friday’s win at Mallorca. Araujo, who missed the last game due to suspension, faces the challenge of containing Napoli's Victor Osimhen, while Lewandowski aims to build on his first-leg goal.