New Barcelona midfielder and former Manchester City yster Ilkay Gundogan can’t wait to take the field against ex-Premier League rivals in Los Angeles on Thursday at 4.30am.
Gundogan, who left City for Barca for free at the end of last season, tells his new fans in a video promoting the pre-season friendly: “Hey Culers. We are here, we are in Los Angeles. We are very excited to play against Arsenal. We’ll be ready and hope for your support.”
While Gundogan, 32, is an experienced midfielder, young teammate Pedri, 20, believes alongside Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, 21, the US will get to see two of the brightest young stars in world football on display.
Let's end our USA tour on a high 👊 pic.twitter.com/kg1z8CnAiY— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 25, 2023
In a promo video for the match, the Barcelona midfielders texts the Englishman, saying: “I’m looking forward to seeing you in LA – bright young talents going up against each other.”
Nos vemos en el @sofistadium, Arsenal 🤝 pic.twitter.com/3o7WtCMxxx— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) July 25, 2023
Barcelona won the Spanish La Liga title last season, beating Real Madrid by 10 points, while Arsenal finished second in the Premier League - five points behind Manchester City.