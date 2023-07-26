New Barcelona midfielder and former Manchester City yster Ilkay Gundogan can’t wait to take the field against ex-Premier League rivals in Los Angeles on Thursday at 4.30am.

Gundogan, who left City for Barca for free at the end of last season, tells his new fans in a video promoting the pre-season friendly: “Hey Culers. We are here, we are in Los Angeles. We are very excited to play against Arsenal. We’ll be ready and hope for your support.”