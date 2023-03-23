Italy head coach Roberto Mancini is paaping about his lack of attacking options for Thursday’s 9.45pm Euro 2024 qualifying Group C opener against England.
Ahead of the Euro 2020 final rematch in Naples, Mancini says Serie A clubs aren’t producing top-quality strikers.
With star striker Ciro Immoblie of Lazio injured, Mancini may ironically have to rely on Premier League-based stars like Leeds winger Wilfried Gnonto and West Ham forward Gianluca Scamacca.
The former Manchester City boss says: “Why did nobody in Italy take Gnonto?
“He could have been playing for a club like Fiorentina, but instead he is starting in the Premier League.”
Despite Napoli, Inter Milan and AC Milan all in quarterfinals of the Champions League, Mancini adds: “I don’t know why there are so few strikers, we are very limited going forward. Out of the three teams, there are seven or eight Italians at most.”
