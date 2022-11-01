Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has challenged his span to beat the “form team in Europe” when Napoli rock up at Anfield on Tuesday night (10pm). It's matchday as we take on @sscnapoli at Anfield to round off #UCL Group A 👊#LIVNAP | #WalkOn pic.twitter.com/qY9ecwBD9o — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 1, 2022 The Italians ripped the Reds apart 4-1 in their Champions League Group A opener and arrive on Merseyside unbeaten this season and leading Serie A by five points after 12 games.

Klopp’s manne can still top the group, if they can shake off their swak form to win the match by four goals. But after another shocking defeat to Leeds at the weekend, the one positive the German is holding on to is the fact they are already qualified for the Champions League last 16 ahead of tonight’s final Group A clash. He says of Luciano Spalletti’s team: “Napoli are in incredible shape and play incredible football, maybe the team most in form in Europe at moment.