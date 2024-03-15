Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy is out to knockout Manchester City for the second time this season in Saturday’s 7.30pm FA Cup quarterfinal at the Etihad Stadium. The Magpies ended last term’s treble winners’ hopes of a quadruple this time around when they beat Pep Guardiola’s manne 1-0 in the League Cup third round back in September.

Min gespin: City’s Kyle Walker. Picture: Mike Egerton And now Murphy smaaks to give City nog ’n bloedbek. Despite going down 3-2 at Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday night, Murphy insists he and his manskap are up for the big test at City. He tells the BBC: “Our focus now goes to Saturday, a huge game away to City. I am confident in this group.

Rematch: Jeremy Doku of Man City, right, in action vs Newcastle. Picture: EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN “I hope everybody else has the belief we do inside the dressing room because we can still achieve something special this season. He adds: “What more motivation do we need to get to a semifinal than getting to Wembley again.” Full focus on the FA Cup. 💪🔜 pic.twitter.com/UKMI9hvRwA — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 13, 2024 Meanwhile, City defender Kyle Walker says it’s business as usual for them, as the Cityzens gear up for the run-in.

The England man tells the club’s website: “In all these big games, it’s like a chess match. You take the advantage in certain parts; they take the advantage in certain parts. Charging up! 🔋 pic.twitter.com/fKJMduphJp — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 14, 2024 “What he’s [Guardiola] done and the clubs he’s managed and the players he’s been able to coach, he’s nothing short of being a genius. “That’s ultimately down to the work ethic he puts into the matches, the training sessions and the detail - we just have to execute the plan.”