Arsenal were the big winners at Anfield last night, where hosts Liverpool and visitors Manchester City played to a 1-1 Premier League draw. The result means coach Mikel Arteta’s Gunners ended the weekend at the top of the standings, after they beat Brentford 2-1 on Saturday.

Coach Jurgen Klopp and his Reds will be kicking themselves for losing top spot, especially after missing ‘n vrag kanse to kill off their hosts in the second half. Jürgen Klopp praised a Liverpool performance he deemed ‘exceptional’ after our all-action 1-1 draw with Man City ⤵️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 10, 2024 It was, however, coach Pep Guardiola’s defending champions who briefly moved to the top of the standings after John Stones scored from a Kevin de Bruyne corner kick. Stones found the back of the net in the 23rd minute with a simple tap-in after he was not picked up by Liverpool’s defence.

Sensing their grip on the lead slipping away, Liverpool needed just 90 seconds into the second half to draw level. 💬 @PepTeam's post-match verdict from Anfield! pic.twitter.com/38biJKKNcD — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 10, 2024 City defender Nathan Ake played a weak backpass to goalkeeper Ederson, but Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez made the read and intercepted the ball and tried to push it past the City keeper. Ederson fouled Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister equalised from the spot.