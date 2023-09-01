Newcastle United were drawn in the Champions League group of death in Monaco on Thursday night. Returning to Europe’s elite club competition for the first time in 21 years, coach Eddie Howe’s Magpies were drawn alongside French giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Bundesliga ysters Borussia Dortmund and Italy’s seven-time winners AC Milan in a tough Group F.

Fellow Premier League Arsenal were a bit more lucky in their first Champions League draw in six years. The 2023/24 group stage draw ✅#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/kCTj9JfBFM — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 31, 2023 Drawn in Group B, coach Mikel Arteta’s Gunners will cross swords with Europa League champions Sevilla, Dutch side PSV Eindhoven and French club RC Lens. Dutch coach Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United, meanwhile, will face former Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane and his new German team Bayern Munich in Group A.

The two big clubs will be joined by Danish champions FC Copenhagen and ex-United player Wilfried Zaha and his Galatasaray teammates. Defending champions and treble winners Manchester City are the fourth and final English Premier League team in the group stage. And coach Pep Guardiola and his men will face former Chelsea hitman Timo Werner and his RB Leipzig tjommies, as well as Red Star Belgrade and Switzerland’s Young Boys in Group G.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW GROUP A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray. GROUP B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, RC Lens.

GROUP C: Napoli, Real Madrid, SC Braga, Union Berlin. GROUP D: Benfica, Inter Milan, FC Salzburg, Real Sociedad. GROUP E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic.