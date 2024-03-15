Chelsea wingback Marc Cucurella is backing the Blues to show what they are made of in Saturday’s 2.45pm FA Cup quarterfinal against Leicester at Stamford Bridge. Having lost to Liverpool on penalties in the League Cup final last month, Mauricio Pochettino’s inconsistent span is desperate for silverware.

And Cucurella believes they are on the up, saying: “This is a process. We are not happy enough with the results yet, but we have another 10 or 15 games to finish the season, we can finish in the best way. Feeling good. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/osOSDZVvnJ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 14, 2024 We are playing good, we are scoring goals, but then we concede easy goals – it's one thing we need to improve. But we need to work on this during the week.” One Fox who is sniffing an upset is Leicester star man Jamie Vardy.