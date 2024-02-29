The Argentine manage r is under immense pressure following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the League Cup final, with two-times Champions League winners Chelsea also sitting 11th in the league standings and facing a tough task to qualify for European football.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino implored Chelsea’s owners to be patient and afford him the time needed to get back to winning ways and turn around the Premier League club’s fortunes.

Club boss: Todd Boehly. Picture: Nick Potts

With Brentford coming up this weekend after they faced Leeds in the FA Cup fifth round last night, Guardiola says: “The staff of the club, after eight months we have built a very good bond. When players really believe in the way we are working it takes time.

“The problem is that we need time and patience to win games. And we need the patience from the owner to give the possibility to keep going.

To our fans who continue to stick with us every step of the way, thank you for your support. 👏 pic.twitter.com/TrdgLVBd00 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 26, 2024

“I feel the support from them. I cannot lie to you. When I went up the steps at Wembley, I was so upset. Nearly crying. But I saw Behdad [Eghbali], I saw Todd [Boehly] and I shook hands with both of them.”